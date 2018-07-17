Open Zone: Ian Poulter on the World Cup, wardrobe and Brooks Koepka

3:14 Ian Poulter demonstrates a 300-yard stinger and enjoys a light-hearted Q&A with the Carnoustie fans ahead of The Open. Ian Poulter demonstrates a 300-yard stinger and enjoys a light-hearted Q&A with the Carnoustie fans ahead of The Open.

Ian Poulter was in good spirits as he made an appearance at The Open Zone and took some light-hearted questions from the fans at Carnoustie.

Poulter detailed a few tweaks he has made in his swing, highlighting more stability in his legs, and then enjoyed hitting a "300-yard stinger" with a five-iron - a shot that may come in useful in the hard and fast conditions for The 147th Open this week.

The Ryder Cup legend then took some questions from the fans at the range, which included one on whether he would prefer to win the Claret Jug, or see England bringing home the World Cup!

He also explains why his wardrobe is less colourful these days, and how much he enjoys playing with good friend Brooks Koepka, who is grouped with Poulter and Cameron Smith for the opening two rounds this week.

Watch the video above to see Ian Poulter on form in The Open Zone. Live coverage from Carnoustie continues throughout the week on our dedicated Sky Sports The Open channel.