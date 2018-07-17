Open Zone: Henrik Stenson recreates memorable winning putt from Royal Troon

Henrik Stenson was inspired by memories of his sensational final-round duel with Phil Mickelson at Royal Troon as he visited The Open Zone.

The 2016 Open champion has seen his preparations for this week's edition at Carnoustie hampered by an elbow injury, which forced him to miss last week's Scottish Open, but appeared in relaxed spirits alongside Butch Harmon.

After refusing to dance along to "Ice Ice Baby", Stenson quickly switched his attention to the intricacies of putting on expansive greens and the difference in speeds in comparison with courses in America.

With interested spectators watching on, Stenson was under the spotlight to see whether he could hole a shorter version of his winning putt on the 18th at Troon and whether he would bring out his memorable double fist pump celebration.

