Justin Rose does not expect Shinnecock Hills repeat in The Open at Carnoustie

Justin Rose insists he has no fears there will be a repeat of the criticism levelled at Shinnecock Hills during last month’s US Open, when The 147th Open gets underway at Carnoustie.

The third round of last month's major was marred after the course set-up was questioned by players, including two-time major champion Zach Johnson who said the USGA had "lost the golf course", and pundits.

After a warm start to the UK summer, the Carnoustie course has baked fairways but Rose says there is a clear contrast in how the course in Scotland will play this week.

Here the fairways are brown and the greens are green. It is the complete opposite to Shinnecock Hills. Justin Rose

"I think all of us accept that [with] links golf you are not going to get perfect bounces," Rose told Sky Sports.

"Tee to green it is gnarly, the greens are firm, they are green but have a lot of grass on them and will putt well.

"I don't think the R&A are going to let that happen. I heard Brand Snedeker say it is the opposite to a USGA event, where the fairways are green and the greens are brown.

"Here the fairways are brown and the greens are green. It is the complete opposite to Shinnecock Hills."

The 37-year-old knows victory on Sunday would elevate him to the summit of the world rankings but says one of the pivotal tactics will be to commit to shot selection.

Justin Rose says avoiding bunkers will be a key ingredient to success

"There can be a big difference where you think you are trying to play to and where you end up," Rose, added about the challenge of links golf. "The key is, if you are laying up then lay-up.

"The temptation is to always hit a club that pushes the boundaries and gets close to a bunker because obviously that makes the second shot easier but it doesn't take much to trickle into these pots."

Rose, whose best finish at The Open remains his fourth place on his debut at Royal Birkdale in 1998, is seen as a strong contender for the Claret Jug despite his otherwise disappointing record.

"Obviously I am backing myself too. [I have] just got to go out and execute really."

