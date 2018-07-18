R&A hints at disqualification for repeat of Phil Mickelson's antics at The Open

Phil Mickelson practises his putting at Carnoustie

Phil Mickelson provided one of the major talking points at last month's US Open when he incurred a two-shot penalty during the third round at Shinnecock Hills.

The five-time major winner was penalised under rule 14-5 after he over-hit a putt on the 13th green and, after seeing it heading downhill and off the putting surface, he ran around and struck his ball again while it was still moving.

The American, who subsequently apologised for his actions, received widespread criticism and there were calls for him to be disqualified under rule 33-7, which gives a tournament committee the right to disqualify a player for a serious breach of etiquette.

2:15 Phil Mickelson incurred a two-shot penalty for opting to hit his ball while it was still moving in a bizarre incident that led to a sextuple-bogey 10 Phil Mickelson incurred a two-shot penalty for opting to hit his ball while it was still moving in a bizarre incident that led to a sextuple-bogey 10

Mickelson was allowed to play on, but there could be a different outcome if a similar incident occurs during The 147th Open at Carnoustie this week.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said: "I have talked to Phil since he's been here last week, and he spoke to the media at the Scottish Open last week. Paraphrasing his words, he essentially admits that it wasn't his finest hour, and I agree with that.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers

"We understand the USGA and the referees' decisions that were made at Shinnecock, and we completely respect those decisions.

"In the event of a similar situation this week, clearly, the first thing is you understand the facts because you never get the same situation and there will be lots of reasons.

"But we have looked very carefully at the rules, and I don't think it was good for the game and not the right way to have played this wonderful sport, and we would make a decision based on the facts of any incident that happened later in the week.

0:18 We all know Phil Mickelson is a master of the short game - but just how much trust would you put in him? We all know Phil Mickelson is a master of the short game - but just how much trust would you put in him?

"There are other parts of the rulebook which refer to etiquette and the powers of the committee, and we're fully aware of those clauses that are in that rule."

Another American who has been involved in a rules controversy in recent weeks is Bryson DeChambeau after he was banned from using a protractor (also known as a drawing compass) in order to double-check hole locations.

Bryson DeChambeau practised alongside Tiger Woods ahead of The 147th Open

The decision was made by the USGA and the ruling will also stand at Carnoustie this week.

Slumbers said: "If you look under the rule around artificial devices that we have, it says that the rules do not allow equipment to be used in an abnormal manner, and we decided that a protractor being used in that way is being used in an abnormal manner."

The sun-baked course at Carnoustie has been the centre of attention so far this week, but the officials are delighted with its conditions ahead of the first round on Thursday.

Clive Brown, chairman of the Championship committee, said: "Carnoustie is one of the truly outstanding links courses in the world of golf. As you know, it's been a warm and dry summer in this part of Scotland. The links is certainly running firm and fast and is in superb condition.

The 16th hole at Carnoustie

"We've received positive feedback from the players in practice, and the course is exactly where we want it to be at the start of play."

Slumbers added: "This is an old-fashioned and yet modern links course. It is very challenging.

"It is very challenging when it's in regular play. When it's in the conditions we've had after six weeks, eight weeks of a heatwave, it is a very interesting golf course."