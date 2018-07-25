Cleveland Browns are considering signing free agent WR Dez Bryant, confirms GM John Dorsey

Dez Bryant is searching for a new team after released by the Dallas Cowboys

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey says the club has discussed signing former Dallas wide receiver Dez Bryant, as they await clarity on Josh Gordon's confusing situation.

Gordon is missing the start of training camp as part of his treatment to battle drug and alcohol addictions.

Dorsey does not know when Gordon will return to the Browns, and Wednesday the team changed the roster designation for him from the non-football illness list to "did not report."

Dorsey and coach Hue Jackson continue to support to Gordon, who has been suspended for 43 of Cleveland's last 48 games.

With Gordon's status unclear, Dorsey said the team is considering Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowler released by the Cowboys in April.

New Browns GM John Dorsey with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam (R)

"I've had a chance to be around Dez," Dorsey told The Cleveland Plain Dealer.

"I've known Dez. I got a chance - when he was down there at Lufkin Texas - I actually went to his workout and got a chance to meet him down there.

"I know what kind of person he is and what makes him, he's a very talented player.

"Have we had discussions about Dez Bryant? Yeah, that's natural. You're going to have discussions like that. Now, we'll see what comes to fruition in the next couple days, but we've talked about it. You have to talk about these things."

The 29-year-old Bryant led the NFL with 16 touchdowns in 2014.

Meanwhile, Browns wide receiver Ricardo Louis, who could have benefited from Gordon's absence, will miss the entire season following neck surgery.