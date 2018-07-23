Cleveland Browns WR Josh Gordon to miss start of training camp

Josh Gordon says he is excited for the coming season

The Cleveland Browns have placed wide receiver Josh Gordon on the non-football illness reserve list after he confirmed he will miss the start of training camp.

Gordon, who has been suspended multiple times for violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy, released a statement on Monday confirming his absence but assured Browns fans it is part of his treatment plan.

Gordon said: "I am reaching out to you all personally and letting you know that I am not only doing great physically but mentally as well.

"You will notice that I will not be in Cleveland for the start of training camp. Rest assured, this, too, is a part of my overall health and treatment plan.

"I appreciate the awesome support I have received from team-mates, friends, fans, and the Browns organization.

"Just like you, I am excited to start the season and I have every intention of being ready and available to join my team-mates soon to help bring winning football to our fans.

Josh Gordon played in five games for Cleveland last season

"With the help of the NFL, NFLPA, and the Browns' organization, I have been able to utilize the resources available to me that will ensure my well-being on and off the field.

"By continuing to follow the plan set up by our medical director and his team and taking this time before this season starts, we believe it will help me maintain the progress I've made for not only today but for many years to come.

"Thank you all for your patience, love, and support! Go Browns!"

General manager John Dorsey later released a statement confirming the Browns had placed Gordon on the non-football illness reserve list.

Dorsey said: "We will continue to support Josh as he receives the care needed to maintain his progress.

"We are going to respect his privacy while he is away from the team. Josh will be placed on the non-football illness reserve list until he is ready to return."

Gordon was suspended indefinitely by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in January 2015 for violating the NFL's drug and alcohol policy.

In July of 2016, the NFL announced Gordon would return to the field after completing a four-game suspension but before he could do so he suffered a relapse and voluntarily entered a rehabilitation facility.

Gordon did return for the final five games of last season, during which he caught 18 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown.

Josh Gordon averaged 118 receiving yards per game in 2012

He entered the league as a second-round choice in the 2012 NFL Supplemental Draft and announced himself as one of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL the following season, in 2013, when he caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in just 14 games.

But his career has since been derailed by his troubles off the field.

If Gordon does return to the field, he will be part of a Cleveland offence which has the potential to much improved this seasons following a number of offseason additions.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and running back Carlos Hyde were all added free agency. The Browns made Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield the first pick in the NFL draft and added standout Georgia running back Nick Chubb with the 35th overall pick.