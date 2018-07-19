Tennessee Titans' Jurrell Casey to protest national anthem this season and take punishment

Jurrell Casey is planning to protest against the national anthem this season and is critical of NFL's new policy

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey says he will protest during the national anthem this season and take whatever punishment is meted out.

The NFL approved a new policy in May which requires players on the sidelines to stand for the anthem or stay in the locker room while it is being played.

Policy was changed in the wake of continuing on-field protests against social injustice in the United States, a campaign started in 2016 by then San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Teams now face being fined if their players choose to protest, although the policy also allows for teams to punish players who fail to adhere.

"I'm going to take a fine this year, why not?" Casey said. "I'm going to protest during the flag. That's what I'm going to say now.

"It is what it is, I ain't going to let them stop me from doing what I want to do. If they want to have these battles between players and organisations, this is the way it's going to be.

"Around the NFL, guys are definitely not happy about it [the anthem policy]. I feel it's not right, I don't think it was a good decision for the NFL to come up with that ruling. But they have their reasons for what they've done."

Casey's franchise has not commented on his remarks, which were made during a promotional tour in London.