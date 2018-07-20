NFL anthem policy on hold under 'standstill agreement'

Seattle Seahawks players kneel during the national anthem last season

The NFL and the NFL Players Association say no new rules regarding the national anthem will be issued or enforced as they discuss how to move forward on the divisive issue.

The joint statement came after a report that the Miami Dolphins had issued conduct rules indicating players could be suspended for protesting on the field during the pre-game playing of 'The Star-Spangled Banner'.

The statement read: "The NFL and NFLPA, through recent discussions, have been working on a resolution to the anthem issue.

"In order to allow this constructive dialogue to continue, we have come to a standstill agreement on the NFLPA's grievance and on the NFL's anthem policy.

"No new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced for the next several weeks while these confidential discussions are ongoing."

The players' association filed a grievance this month against the policy approved by club owners in May, which requires players and all team personnel on the sidelines to stand during the anthem or teams would be fined.

Players have the option of staying in the locker room while the anthem is played under the policy, but the union argued that the new rules were "inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement and infringes on player rights".

The report of the Dolphins' possible disciplinary measures added renewed urgency to the issue, although ESPN reported that "multiple sources" with the Dolphins and the NFL said the team was submitting potential policies as required by every team before training camp.

One Dolphins source told ESPN that the team had not discussed suspensions for protesting during the national anthem.

Donald Trump's comments led to a wave of kneeling protests

America's most popular sport found itself at the centre of a political firestorm in 2017 after President Donald Trump made inflammatory remarks, criticising players who kneeled during the anthem in order to draw attention to racial injustice.

The remarks prompted a wave of kneeling protests across the league in September.