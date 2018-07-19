What are some of the NFL's biggest training camp storylines?

J.J. Watt is arguably the most dominant defensive player in the NFL when healthy

NFL training camps are just around the corner. What should we look for over the next few weeks?

In August, the NFL preseason kicks off and football fans finally have the chance to see their teams in action for the first time. However, at the end of July, teams will gather for training camp; the final and most intense stage of the offseason calendar.

With the season just around the corner, what are the major storylines to keep your eyes on while you eagerly await the NFL’s kickoff on Thursday, September 6?

Stars returning from injury

How well will Odell Beckham have recovered from his fractured left ankle?

JJ Watt. Odell Beckham Jr. Aaron Rodgers. Last season was played without a large number of the biggest names in the sport, and we can look forward to their returns. The list goes on: Andrew Luck and David Johnson didn’t even get started, and two breakout MVP-level stars in Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz were lost at their peaks in midseason.

How far are they all on the road to recovery? Their levels of participation in practice and preseason will mean a lot. Expect these stars to quickly remind us why their returns are so eagerly anticipated.

Big-name holdouts

Julio Jones is one of the big-name players to hold out this season

Earl Thomas, Julio Jones and David Johnson were some of the headline absentees from the early portions of offseason work, and there are bound to be more star players who feel they are unfairly valued by their teams.

Le'Veon Bell rallied for - and turned down - a new contract from the Steelers, Beckham Jr wants a big deal, and Aaron Donald held out in last year's camp and will likely be willing to sit out again this season.

We could see some huge contracts signed, relationships tarnished resulting in trades, or even players sitting out of games.

Will any of the rookie quarterbacks start?

Can Sam Darnold beat out the competition to start for the Jets in Week One?

Five quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft - the first time that has happened since 1999. They were all drafted as 'eventual' starters, but will any of them take the field immediately?

The Browns have said Baker Mayfield has a 'long way to go' behind veteran Tyrod Taylor, who the team moved a third-round pick for this offseason. It seems the No 1 overall pick will have to wait. Likewise, Lamar Jackson - behind Super Bowl winner (albeit back in 2013) Joe Flacco - won't be able to shine just yet.

The same cannot be said for Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, and Josh Rosen, who sit behind a 38-year-old journeyman (Josh McCown), a fourth-year backup who has only thrown 133 NFL passes (AJ McCarron) and an oft-injured starter on his fourth team in five years (Sam Bradford). Can any of these youngsters fight their way to the top of the depth chart?

Players and coaches adapting to new environments

Kirk Cousins (L) and Case Keenum (R) will both be on new teams in 2018

Every postseason, the NFL coaching carousel is in full effect. This year, it churned out seven new head coaches, who have taken over varying levels of talent. Impacts can be instant (in the case of Sean McVay last year, for example), while some take time.

The big-name movers over the summer (Kirk Cousins to Minnesota, a ton of additions in Cleveland, major stars joining the Rams) could completely change the prospects of their teams, and we'll have a first real glimpse of them in live action.

There are young, new head coaching hires (Matt Nagy), and veterans who have been around the block (Jon Gruden), but examining the schemes and philosophies they are implementing will be fascinating.

Injuries (and their implications)

If a team loses a receiver to injury before the season starts, will they give Dez Bryant a call?

Injuries happen. Whether it’s an impact hit in a real game, or off the ball in a non-contact drill at camp, the fates of multiple NFL teams can be decided in moments before the season even begins.

Think of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s injury two seasons ago that forced the Vikings to trade a first-round pick to Philadelphia for Sam Bradford. The Eagles used that pick on Derek Barnett last season, who subsequently forced a fumble against Minnesota in the NFC Championship game and recovered another in the final moments of a Super Bowl win. One injury, many outcomes.

We’ve seen DeMarco Murray and Darrelle Revis retire in recent weeks, but there’s no doubt teams will be on the phones to other veteran free agents who have yet to sign - like Dez Bryant - or other teams to talk trades if injuries occur.

The Baltimore Ravens reported to training camp yesterday, while the majority of teams begin on July 24-27.

Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK, we will have all the action live when the season gets underway in September, including news, features, live blogs and more in depth coverage than ever before.

You can now receive all the latest NFL news and more on your personal devices. The Sky Sports mobile app will keep you up to date with the latest news from your favourite sports, now including American Football - here's how to receive the alerts you want.