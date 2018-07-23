New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr will report for training camp

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. plans to report on time when veterans start training camp with the New York Giants on Wednesday.

According to NFL Network, Beckham dismissed a potential holdout as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

The 25-year-old has been limited for much of the offseason as he recovers from ankle surgery.

Beckham said in June during mandatory minicamp that he would not be a holdout. The Giants declined trade overtures from teams inquiring about Beckham in the offseason.

When pressed about the team's position on Beckham, general manager Dave Gettleman said in April, "You don't quit on talent."

Most of Odell Beckham Jr's 2017 season was ruined by an ankle injury

Beckham is entering the final season of his rookie deal, a fifth year that will pay him $8.459 million. A far cry from some of the deals fellow wide receivers have signed during the offseason.

Players like Beckham's former college teammate Jarvis Landry (five years, $75.5 million) and new Rams receiver Brandin Cooks ($80 million) are likely to set the market for him.

The Giants owners have said they are in no hurry with regard to a long-term extension for Beckham. One option if Beckham sticks with his reported expectation of $20 million per season is the franchise tag, which would come at a cost of about $16 million for 2019.