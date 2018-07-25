Eli Rogers returns to Pittsburgh Steelers on one-year deal

Eli Rogers is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Wide receiver Eli Rogers has re-signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, according to reports.

Rogers suffered an ACL tear in the Steelers' divisional playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in January but has had a quick recovery.

After the Steelers passed on tendering him an offer as a restricted free agent, Rogers met with the Cleveland Browns and, more recently, the Kansas City Chiefs before returning to Pittsburgh.

Rogers injured his right leg on the final drive of the Steelers' 45-42 loss at Heinz Field that sent the Jaguars to the AFC Championship Game. He had five catches for 42 yards in that game.

Rogers recorded 48 receptions for 594 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games in 2016, but his production dropped last season to 18 catches for 149 yards and one touchdown in 14 regular-season games.

He was the team's fourth receiver, behind Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Rogers became a restricted free agent in 2018 after he played the final season of a three-year, $1.58m deal he signed as an undrafted rookie in 2015.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.