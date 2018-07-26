Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones ends contract dispute

Julio Jones' return to training camp will come as a relief to Falcons fans

Julio Jones will report to training camp with the Atlanta Falcons, after reaching an agreement to renegotiate his contract next year.

General manager Thomas Dimitroff announced the news ahead of Thursday's reporting deadline, removing a major distraction hanging over a team that is expected to be one of the top contenders in the NFC.

"We have had continued dialogue all offseason with Julio and his representation," Dimitroff said.

"We have come to an agreement with Julio, and we will readdress everything in 2019. I appreciate everyone's hard work and communication on this."

BREAKING: Julio Jones will be in camp.



STORY - https://t.co/IoBJbxEfOa pic.twitter.com/FIcHJ57J9Z — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 26, 2018

The Falcons had informed Jones several weeks ago that they would not be able to renegotiate his current $71.5 million package, which still has three years remaining and included $47 million in guaranteed money.

Jones was unhappy with his deal after a flurry of new contracts during the offseason dropped Jones down the list of the NFL's highest-paid receivers.

The receiver skipped offseason workouts as well as a mandatory mini camp to demonstrate his unhappiness. His next option was to hold out during training camp, which could have led to fines of $40,000 per day.

Neither side wanted to go down a path that could have damaged what has otherwise been a good relationship.

It now looks as though Jones will get a new deal in 2019, not as soon as he would've liked but a year earlier than the Falcons would normally agree to renegotiate a long-term contract.

Jones will be hoping to guide the Falcons to a third-consecutive playoff appearance

The Falcons said salary cap limitations prevented them from discussing a new deal with Jones in 2018. The team already agreed to a five-year, $150 million extension with quarterback Matt Ryan, the most lucrative deal in NFL history.

"This adjustment does not impede us from working on other extensions with other key members of our football team," Dimitroff said.

Jones hasn't talked with the Atlanta media in months, keeping a low profile during the contract talks. In one of his rare public appearances, he told TMZ that he still has a good relationship with the franchise.

"I'm just working on getting myself better," he said. "There's no bad blood between me and the team or anything like that."