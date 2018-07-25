Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says his players must stand for national anthem

Jerry Jones stands with Dallas Cowboys players during the national anthem

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he will not support any of his players who remain in the locker room during the national anthem, while he views Donald Trump’s interest in the topic as “problematic”.

Last week, the NFL and the players' union agreed to suspend the rule approved by owners this spring that gave players the option of staying in the locker room while allowing teams to discipline players who took a knee or sat during the anthem.

That came after a report that the Miami Dolphins had issued conduct rules indicating players could be suspended for protesting on the field during the pre-game playing of 'The Star-Spangled Banner'.

The move by the NFL prompted a fresh outburst by US president Trump, who called for players who knelt to be suspended without pay.

The NFL National Anthem Debate is alive and well again - can’t believe it! Isn’t it in contract that players must stand at attention, hand on heart? The $40,000,000 Commissioner must now make a stand. First time kneeling, out for game. Second time kneeling, out for season/no pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2018

And Jones admits Trump's constant interventions are not helping.

"His interest in what we're doing is problematic, from my chair, and I would say in general the owners' chair," Jones said.

"It's unprecedented, if you really think about it. But like the very game itself, that's the way it is and we'll deal with it.

"We feel strongly about how we deal with it and we'll do so accordingly, but, yes, I, like everybody, would like for it to go away."

Jones was speaking Wednesday at his annual news conference to open training camp in California.

Last season, he was the first owner to declare that he would bench a player for protesting during the anthem.

Jones expects his players to stand for the anthem 'toe on the line'

He has now doubled down on that stance by stating Cowboys players will not be allowed to remain in the locker room while the anthem is being played.

When asked if he would support a player who remained in the locker room, Jones said: "Our policy is that you stand at the anthem, toe on the line.

"Obviously I wouldn't dare speak for any of the other owners, much less in general about 31 other owners.

"But as far as the Dallas Cowboys are concerned, you know where I stand. Our team knows where I stand on the issue and that's where we are."