Delanie Walker and Taylor Lewan sign Tennessee Titans extensions

Delanie Walker will be back with the Titans for another two seasons

Tight end Delanie Walker and left tackle Taylor Lewan have signed contract extensions with the Tennessee Titans.

Lewan signed a reported five-year $80m deal on Friday morning with Walker committing his future to the franchise a few hours later on a two-year pact.

Walker has played in three straight Pro Bowls and was the game's MVP in January - he is entering his 13th season in the NFL and sixth with Tennessee.

Only Rob Gronkowski and Greg Olsen have managed more than his 4,156 yards receiving over the last six seasons among tight ends.

Walker led the Titans with 74 catches for 807 yards last season, his fourth straight with more than 800 yards.

Lewan has been to the last two Pro Bowls and was coming to the end of the rookie contract he signed after being selected 11th by the Titans in the 2014 NFL Draft.