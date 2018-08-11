Washington Redskins rookie Derrius Guice ruled out for season with torn ACL

Derrius Guice will not feature in his first season with the Washington Redskins

Washington Redskins running-back Derrius Guice has been ruled out of his rookie season after being diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Guice was one of two Redskins players to suffer season-ending injuries in their pre-season opener against the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

Tight-end Manasseh Garner will also miss out on the chance of his first season in the NFL with the same issue.

Guice had carried the ball six times for 19 yards before being hurt on his final run, although he was seen after the game smiling in the locker room, saying "all is well".

He had been expected to carry the load for the Redskins on the ground, having been selected with the 59th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Redskins could now turn back to Rob Kelley as their starter at running-back, with Chris Thompson and Samaje Perine also in the mix.

Garner was not selected in the 2015 NFL Draft and has since bounced around teams without making an appearance in a regular season game.