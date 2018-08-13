San Francisco 49ers'Jerick McKinnon ruled out with injury

Running back Jerick McKinnon, seen here playing for the Vikings last season, will miss at least a week with a calf strain

San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon has been ruled out for at least a week with a right calf strain.

McKinnon injured himself during practice on Sunday as the 49ers continued their preparations for the new NFL season.

The 26-year-old signed a $30m, four-year contract in March. He lost four yards on three carries during his preseason debut against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

The 49ers will hope McKinnon is able to make a swift return, with reserve running back Matt Breida already ruled out until the start of the regular season with a shoulder injury.

The 49ers' next preseason match comes against the Houston Texans on Sunday.