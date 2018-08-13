San Francisco 49ers'Jerick McKinnon ruled out with injury
Last Updated: 13/08/18 8:04am
San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon has been ruled out for at least a week with a right calf strain.
McKinnon injured himself during practice on Sunday as the 49ers continued their preparations for the new NFL season.
The 26-year-old signed a $30m, four-year contract in March. He lost four yards on three carries during his preseason debut against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.
The 49ers will hope McKinnon is able to make a swift return, with reserve running back Matt Breida already ruled out until the start of the regular season with a shoulder injury.
The 49ers' next preseason match comes against the Houston Texans on Sunday.