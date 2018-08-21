Washington Redskins sign Adrian Peterson on one-year contract

Adrian Peterson has joined the Redskins

The Washington Redskins have confirmed the signing of running back Adrian Peterson on a one-year deal.

Washington were in the market for a back, having lost rookie Derrius Guice plus veterans Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall to injuries in their first two pre-season games.

Peterson has returned to full fitness having seen his 2017 season ended prematurely by a neck injury.

He was one of three running-backs to meet with the Redskins and has now been given a contract ahead of Jamaal Charles and Orleans Darkwa.

"I'm excited," Peterson said in a statement.

"It's been a long off-season but I've been keeping my body in shape and [I'm] ready for this opportunity. So when this opportunity presented itself, I was just excited."

The 33-year-old is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, most recently as a member of the Minnesota Vikings in 2015.

He only played three games the following season because of a knee injury and managed 10 more outings for the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints in 2017, rushing for 519 yards on 156 carries.

Peterson has piled up 12,276 yards on 2,574 regular season attempts in his 11-year career, and his next rushing touchdown will be his 100th.