Victor Cruz announces retirement from the NFL

Victor Cruz spent seven seasons with the New York Giants
Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz has announced his retirement from the NFL.

The 31-year-old, who was released by the Giants in February 2017, will now pursue a career in the media as a league analyst for the upcoming season.

Cruz spent seven seasons in New York, including scoring a touchdown as the Giants won Super Bowl XLVI against the New England Patriots in Indianapolis in 2012.

Cruz was a regular starter for the Giants, but suffered a torn patellar tendon in October 2014 and missed the entire 2015 season.

He joined the Chicago Bears in pre-season last year but was released by the team in September and did not feature during the regular season.

In a post on his Instagram page, Cruz said: "First chapter of my life was amazing... the next should be even better. I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. See y'all very soon!!"

