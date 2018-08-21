Victor Cruz announces retirement from the NFL
Last Updated: 21/08/18 3:41pm
Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz has announced his retirement from the NFL.
The 31-year-old, who was released by the Giants in February 2017, will now pursue a career in the media as a league analyst for the upcoming season.
Cruz spent seven seasons in New York, including scoring a touchdown as the Giants won Super Bowl XLVI against the New England Patriots in Indianapolis in 2012.
Congrats on your retirement @teamvic! #OnceAGiantAlwaysAGiant pic.twitter.com/pXbrre95ay— New York Giants (@Giants) August 21, 2018
Cruz was a regular starter for the Giants, but suffered a torn patellar tendon in October 2014 and missed the entire 2015 season.
He joined the Chicago Bears in pre-season last year but was released by the team in September and did not feature during the regular season.
In a post on his Instagram page, Cruz said: "First chapter of my life was amazing... the next should be even better. I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. See y'all very soon!!"