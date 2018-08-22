Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith served four-game suspension

Baltimore will be without Jimmy Smith for their first four regular season games

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has been suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Smith, who was a member of Baltimore's Super Bowl XLVII-winning team, was banned after the league found evidence of "threatening and emotionally abusive behaviours" towards his former girlfriend.

"I would like to sincerely apologise to my former girlfriend, the NFL, the Ravens organisation, my coaches, my team-mates, my fiancée and all our fans," Smith said in a statement.

"I'm very disappointed that my past actions have led to this suspension. I promise that I have already learned much and will continue to learn more from this experience.

"I believe I am, and will continue to try to be, a better person and a better father because of this. I am committed to being the best I can be, both on and off the field.

"I take full responsibility for my past conduct. Moving forward, I will work with the NFL and the Ravens to ensure that what happened in the past will never happen again. I will take all necessary steps to be a positive role model for both my sons, for the NFL and for the entire Ravens community."

The 30-year-old has been with the Ravens for his entire career, having been selected with the 27th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft and winning the Super Bowl in only his second season.

Smith has been troubled by injury in three of the last four campaigns, only playing in all 16 regular season games in 2015 during that spell, and he suffered a torn Achilles last season.