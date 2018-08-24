Cleveland Browns' Tyrod Taylor hurts hand in 5-0 win over Philadelphia Eagles

0:55 Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield sustained minor injuries as the Cleveland Browns posted a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in preseason. Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield sustained minor injuries as the Cleveland Browns posted a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in preseason.

Tyrod Taylor will have further tests on a bruised hand he suffered during the Cleveland Browns' 5-0 pre-season win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Quarterback Taylor was one of a number of off-season recruits made by the Browns, determined to start showing some significant improvement after going 1-31 over the last two seasons.

Taylor, acquired from the Buffalo Bills, has impressed in his first three games and is expected to start the season under center while Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield continues his development.

Tyrod Taylor hurt his hand against the Eagles

The 29-year-old hurt his hand as he fell out-of-bounds following an incomplete pass, but he did return to the game two series later after being checked out by medical staff on the sidelines.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said initial X-rays proved negative but confirmed Taylor would undergo further examination on Friday.

NFL Hard Knocks: Cleveland Browns Live on

"Anytime your quarterback gets nicked like that, you are always concerned, but I think the fact that he was able to go back into the game was a good sign," Jackson said.

"I know we will make sure that we take care of it this week, whatever that is, and get him back to where he needs to be. I feel comfortable and confident that he is going to be okay, and that will happen."

Nick Foles threw two interceptions and was sacked for a safety

Taylor completed 11 of his 16 passes for 65 yards before eventually leaving the game for a second time, with Mayfield going 8-for-12 for 76 yards.

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles had a game to forget for Philadelphia, despite completing 13 of his 17 passes.

He was sacked in the endzone for a first-quarter safety to give Cleveland a 2-0 lead and also threw a pair of interceptions.

The only other scoring came in the second quarter when Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez booted a 54-yard field goal.