Cleveland Browns officially activate Josh Gordon from non-football injury list

Josh Gordon was activated from the Cleveland Browns non-football injury list on Saturday.

The 27-year-old wide receiver was on a leave of absence as he continues to recover from a public struggle with addiction, but will be available to participate in walkthrough practices with the team immediately.

He left the team on July 23 and didn't participate in training camp or any of the preseason so far, so it's not fully clear how involved he will be and how soon.

According to the team's website, on a conference call on Friday head coach Hue Jackson said: "Josh Gordon is going to go into the second phase of the process that we have him on."

"He is definitely getting into the next process for us."

Gordon has only played in 10 games in the last four seasons, having served suspensions for multiple violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

In 2013, Gordon's second season and the last time he played significant time, he caught 87 balls for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns. He led the league in receiving despite only playing in 14 games and was a first-team All-Pro selection.

The Browns traded for Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry earlier this offseason, but sent former first-round pick Corey Coleman to Buffalo in early August. They have also shown interest in free agent Dez Bryant, and it is unknown whether or not Gordon's return will affect it - the former Cowboy is still available.

Cleveland kick off their season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday September 9.