Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says Carson Wentz is still not cleared for contact

Wentz suffered a torn ACL last season and has not played this preseason

Eleven days before the NFL season opener, the Philadelphia Eagles still do not know when Carson Wentz will return from his ACL injury.

Head coach Doug Pederson said on Sunday that doctors still have not cleared Wentz to take part in contact drills.

"I don't know how many times I can answer this question," Pederson said. "When they clear him, he'll be cleared."

Without Wentz, the Eagles are winless this preseason. While the preseason record is meaningless, the offense has been uninspiring, including during the 5-0 loss to Cleveland last Thursday.

Backup quarterback Nick Foles, who led the Eagles throughout the NFL playoffs last season and was Super Bowl MVP, has not looked like the same quarterback.

Foles has struggled considerably during the preseason despite his heroics last year

On Thursday, Foles was 13-of-17 passing for 127 yards in the first half, but he was intercepted twice, fumbled the ball, and was sacked for a safety.

Pederson was asked about a timetable for Wentz to return and said: "I'm not going to put myself in a box. I'm not going to put my quarterback in a box.

"I'm not going to do that. And I'm not going to go on a limb and not going to say that. Either ask it a different way or otherwise you're going to get the same answer."

He also was asked how often Wentz is evaluated.

"Every day if that's what you want," Pederson said. "He's part of the rehab process. He's getting evaluated at practice. He's getting evaluated by the medical team.

Wentz was in contention for the league's Most Valuable Player award before his December injury

"He's getting treatment like Jason Peters, just like Darren Sproles. You guys don't ask me about those guys. Jordan Hicks, Chris Maragos, those guys are in the same boat and they're getting evaluated every day."

Wentz has been cleared for 11-on-11 drills.

The Eagles kick off the NFL season by hosting the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday September 6, live on Sky Sports.