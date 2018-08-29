Cincinnati Bengals sign Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap to contract extensions

Carlos Dunlap has earned a spot at in the Pro Bowl on two occasions

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed Pro Bowl defensive linemen Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap to contract extensions.

Atkins signed a four-year extension, putting him under contract through 2022. Per multiple reports, the deal is worth $65.3m and pays Atkins $37.5m in the first two years.

The annual average of $16.3m ranks second among all NFL defensive tackles, behind only Philadelphia's Fletcher Cox ($17.1m).

Dunlap signed a three-year extension for a reported $45m. The $15m annual average ties him with Jacksonville's Calais Campbell for sixth among defensive ends, and fourth among those on multi-year contracts.

Atkins, 30, tallied nine sacks last season to bring his total to 29 since 2015, one shy of Aaron Donald for the most by a defensive tackle in that span.

Entering his ninth season, Atkins has not missed a game or a Pro Bowl since 2011, except for the 2013 campaign, when he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament after nine games. He has 61 career sacks since the Bengals took him in the fourth round of the 2010 draft.

Dunlap, 29, is also entering his ninth season after being picked two rounds before Atkins in 2010. He has played in all 80 games (starting 79) over the last five years and earned Pro Bowl nods in 2015 and 2016. He had 7.5 sacks last season and has 64.5 in his career.