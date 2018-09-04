WATCH: Top touchdown celebrations from 2017 NFL season

0:29 Ahead of the start of the 2018 NFL season, watch some of the more elaborate touchdown celebrations from last year Ahead of the start of the 2018 NFL season, watch some of the more elaborate touchdown celebrations from last year

Celebrate the return of the NFL on Sky Sports by watching the best touchdown celebrations of the 2017 season.

Click on the video above to watch some picture-perfect celebrations, including the Pittsburgh Steelers playing hide and seek, the Minnesota Vikings opting for duck, duck, goose and the Kansas City Chiefs having a sack race.

On top of that, there's some killer dance moves on display, some leapfrogging, free throwing, fencing and even a spot of ten-pin bowling by the Philadelphia Eagles.

What on earth can we expect from 2018?

You can see the Eagles begin the defence of their Super Bowl title with the opening game of the new season, against the Atlanta Falcons, live on Sky Sports from 12.30am on Friday September 7.

Live NFL Live on

Join us for coverage of the NFL throughout the regular season and play-offs, starting with the season-opening Thursday Night Football, right through to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on February 3.

Every Sunday, Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK, with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind-the-scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more.