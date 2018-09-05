WATCH: Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr among NFL's best catches of 2017
Last Updated: 04/09/18 11:35am
The NFL is the place to see circus catches on a weekly basis!
Click on the video above to watch some of the best examples from the 2017 season, with regular offenders Julio Jones, DeAndre, Antonio Brown, and Odell Beckham Jr pulling off some truly spectacular grabs.
We have got one-handed efforts, helmet catches, toe-tappers in the endzone and ones snatched from defenders' hands!
Play the NFL Challenge
Follow all the excitement of the 2018 season by playing the NFL Challenge, with weekly prizes and the chance to win a pair of season tickets to the 2019 games in London.
Join us for coverage of the NFL throughout the regular season and play-offs, starting with the season-opening Thursday Night Football between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons - live on Sky Sports from 12.30am on Friday morning.
Live NFL
September 7, 2018, 12:30am
Live on
Every Sunday, Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK, with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind-the-scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more.