WATCH: Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr among NFL's best catches of 2017

0:29 Ahead of the start of the 2018 NFL season, we look back at some of the most spectacular catches in the league last year. Ahead of the start of the 2018 NFL season, we look back at some of the most spectacular catches in the league last year.

The NFL is the place to see circus catches on a weekly basis!

Click on the video above to watch some of the best examples from the 2017 season, with regular offenders Julio Jones, DeAndre, Antonio Brown, and Odell Beckham Jr pulling off some truly spectacular grabs.

We have got one-handed efforts, helmet catches, toe-tappers in the endzone and ones snatched from defenders' hands!

Join us for coverage of the NFL throughout the regular season and play-offs, starting with the season-opening Thursday Night Football between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons - live on Sky Sports from 12.30am on Friday morning.

Live NFL Live on

Every Sunday, Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK, with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind-the-scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more.