Sam Darnold to start for New York Jets against Detroit Lions

Sam Darnold impressed in pre-season for the New York Jets

Sam Darnold will make history by starting at quarterback in the New York Jets' season-opening game against the Detroit Lions next Monday.

The 21-year-old, who was drafted third overall this year, will be the youngest quarterback to start in week one of the season since the NFL and AFL merged in 1970.

The Jets' head coach Todd Bowles confirmed the news on Monday, after the rookie impressed in their second and third pre-season matches.

But Darnold sat out of their final pre-season game at the Philadelphia Eagles in order to keep him injury-free ahead of their trip to Detroit, live on Sky Sports Action.

Darnold was picked third overall by the Jets in the 2018 Draft

New York traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and a sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a third-round pick last week.

That left Darnold to compete with 39-year-old veteran Josh McCown, who played 13 of the Jets' regular season games last year, throwing for 2,926 yards with a 67.3 per cent completion rating.