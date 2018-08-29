New York Jets trade QB Teddy Bridgewater to New Orleans Saints

The New York Jets have traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and a sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a third-round pick, according to NFL Media.

According to multiple reports, the Jets loaded their team buses in preparation to drive to Philadelphia for Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles before pulling Bridgewater off the bus to inform him of the deal with the Saints.

Bridgewater had signed a one-year, $6m deal with the Jets in March.

That came after the 25-year-old suffered a serious knee injury prior to the 2016 season, which put his career in jeopardy.

Bridgewater, a former first-round pick who excelled in his first two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, missed all of 2016 and was limited in 2017 as he worked his way back from tearing his ACL and dislocating his knee in a non-contact injury sustained in practice.

That meant Bridgewater had a lukewarm market when he hit free agency and he settled on signing for the Jets, where he looked set to compete with Josh McCown to start.

Sam Darnold represents the Jets' future at quarterback

But the Jets drafted heralded USC signal caller Sam Darnold third overall in the 2018 draft and that has made Bridgewater expendable in New York.

Bridgwater has played well in preseason action for the Jets, completing 28 of 38 passes (74 per cent) for 316 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

He has put together a passer rating of 104.7 and has not looked limited in any fashion.

That has prompted the Saints to part with a third-round pick to acquire him.

"We are excited to add Teddy Bridgewater to our team," said Saints head coach Sean Payton. "We look forward to working with him and watching him continue to develop as a player."

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis added: "We are very pleased to obtain a young player with quite a bit of playing experience in Teddy Bridgewater.

"He's a successful quarterback and we know he will be a great addition to our quarterback room."

Bridgewater will back up 11-time Pro Bowler Drew Brees this season in New Orleans.

Brees, who will turn 40 in January, signed a new two-year, $50m deal with the Saints in March but Bridgewater represents a potential successor.