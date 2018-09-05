NFL 2018/19: Essential reading

Sky Sports is the place to be for the NFL this season - we've got all bases covered ahead of this week's big kick off

The glitz, the glamour, the razzmatazz - the new NFL season gets underway on Thursday and we have all bases covered, here's what you need to know.

It's football time - the NFL is back for the usual rampage through the autumn and winter. Seventeen weeks of regular-season action get underway on Thursday with a cracker as the Super Bowl LII winners Philadelphia celebrate their first Vince Lombardi Trophy with the traditional champions curtain-raiser.

The all-star offense of the Atlanta Falcons are the visitors and they will be hoping to become the first NFL team to play a Super Bowl on their own patch when the season's showpiece takes place at their glittering Mercedes-Benz Stadium in February - where we will be for a whole week of build-up.

With all 32 teams in action on opening week, we have a bumper six live games to bring you from Thursday through to a Monday Night double header...

Week One on Sky Sports

PREVIEWS

We all have a favourite team, right? And we all sometimes need a little reminder as to what's been happening in the vast expanse of the off-season. Trades, injuries, the Draft - the divisions and the rosters can all look a little different.

We have taken care of your AFC and NFC needs - of the North, South, East and West variety - as we break down the divisions.

QUIZ TIME

Next up we want to know how closely you were watching last year. We've dipped into the Sky Sports NFL brains trust to come up with 12 teasers to test your knowledge on the 2018 season.

NFL ON SKY SPORTS

You can also keep up with the latest On Demand - as well as highlights of the weekend's action, Neil Reynolds and the Sky Sports NFL team have been on the road and produced a couple of fascinating documentaries on The Story of NFL Europe and London-born Jay Ajayi's Super Bowl season.

Also this season, we are bringing the Inside the Huddle podcast to Sky Sports, which will be available to watch and download in all the usual ways every Wednesday.

NAMES TO WATCH

The blockbuster storylines, players on the comeback trail and the all-important next generation emerging - the NFL has it all in 2018.

We've broken down some of the names you need to keep an eye on this year as Aaron Rodgers returns from injury with a point to prove, the Trade Tsunami (copyright Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal) landed in a big way in Los Angeles and a potential generational quarterback class emerged from the 2018 Draft.

NFL CHALLENGE

Everyone's an expert right? Well now you get the chance to prove it - follow all the excitement of the 2018 season by playing our new NFL Challenge game!

Challenge your friends and family, join a private league, or just compete against other NFL fans up and down the country, with weekly prizes and the chance to win a pair of season tickets to the 2019 games in London.

2017 IN SIX MINUTES

Take a look through how last season unfolded with our special video

Join us for coverage of the NFL right through the regular season and play-offs, starting with the season-opening Thursday Night Football, right through to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on February 3.

