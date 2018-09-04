Pittsburgh Steelers' Le'Veon Bell misses first NFL regular season practice

Running back Le'Veon Bell has averaged nearly 130 yards from scrimmage per game since entering the league in 2013

Pittsburgh Steelers' All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell did not report to his team's first practice of the regular season leaving general manager Kevin Colbert "disappointed".

Bell is yet to sign his $14.54m franchise-tag for this season with him standing to lose money, around $853,000, for every game he misses.

The 26-year-old was a no-show at the team's facility at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Monday morning - Bell also did not attend the training camp.

Live NFL Live on

"We are disappointed Bell has not signed his franchise tender and rejoined his team-mates," Colbert said in a statement.

"Coach Mike Tomlin and the coaching staff will continue to focus on preparing players on our roster for our regular season on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns."

In 2017, Bell did not take part in any off-season activities during his first year on the franchise tag.

Live NFL Live on

He did, however, appear for practice on the Monday before the first game of the season - a 38-16 win over the Washington Redskins.

The Steelers face the Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium with kick-off at 6pm [GMT].

Join us for coverage of the NFL throughout the regular season and playoffs, starting with the season-opening Thursday Night Football, right through to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on February 3.

Every Sunday, Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK, with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind-the-scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more.