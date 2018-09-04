Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson says Nick Foles will start against the Falcons

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has confirmed Nick Foles will start in the team's season opener against Atlanta on Thursday.

Pederson made the announcement on Monday, one day after a testy exchange with reporters in which he insisted he wanted to wait.

"In the best interest of everything about the football team and this decision, Nick Foles is the starter Week One," said Pederson.

The Eagles' other quarterback Carson Wentz has still not been medically cleared for contact as he comes back from surgery last December to repair two torn ligaments in his left knee.

Carson Wentz is still returning to full fitness after an ACL injury

At his regular news conference on Tuesday, Pederson added: "We have been in conversation with both Carson and Nick since Spring. Both guys have embraced it and we are getting ready for Thursday night.

When asked how close Wentz is to a return, Pederson said: "Close. He has had some great workouts in the last few days, so we will see."

Foles was the Super Bowl MVP in Philadelphia's 41-33 win over New England. Wentz did not play in the pre-season and only recently returned to full practice.

