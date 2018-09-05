Issues raised by Colin Kaepernick 'deserve attention and action', says NFL

Colin Kaepernick is one of the faces for Nike's anniversary 'Just Do It' campaign

The NFL says the social justice issues raised by former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick "deserve their attention and action".

Nike unveiled an advert on Monday with Kaepernick, who first kneeled during the US national anthem in 2016 in protest at social and racial injustice and has not played since January 2017.

The ad, to mark the 30th anniversary of 'Just Do it', features Kaepernick's face and the words "Believe in Something. Even if it means sacrificing everything".

Kaepernick is suing the NFL, claiming he has been frozen out by team owners because of his activism.

NFL spokeswoman Jocelyn Moore said in a statement: "The National Football League believes in dialogue, understanding and unity.

"We embrace the role and responsibility of everyone involved with this game to promote meaningful, positive, change in our communities.

"The social injustice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action."

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

US President Donald Trump, who has previously criticised NFL players for taking a knee, said of the advert: "I think it's a terrible message, Nike is a tenant of mine. They pay a lot of rent.

Niketown New York is located at 6 East 57th Street in New York City, one of the buildings in the Trump Organisation's property portfolio - although the company has previously announced plans to close down the location and open elsewhere in the city.

Kaepernick and members of the San Francisco 49ers kneel during the national anthem at CenturyLink Field

Last week, an arbitrator said Kaepernick's grievance is being sent to trial, denying the league's request to throw out the claims.

