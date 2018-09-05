WATCH: Colin Kaepernick Nike ad riles President Trump

1:59 Watch the new Nike ad featuring Colin Kaepernick Watch the new Nike ad featuring Colin Kaepernick

President Donald Trump has attacked Nike over its support of Colin Kaepernick as the first video advert featuring the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback was unveiled on Wednesday.

Trump has described Nike's deal with Kaepernick as "terrible," and claimed the sports equipment giant's endorsement of the ex-NFL star had backfired.

"Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts," Trump tweeted.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick stars in Nike's thought-provoking new ad

"I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG!".

Nike revealed on Monday that Kaepernick would be at the centre of a new campaign to mark the 30th anniversary of the company's "Just Do It" slogan and have released an advert featuring Kaepernick to be aired during Thursday's season-opening game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons.

The advert, titled "Dream Crazy," has Kaepernick narrating over images and footage of various athletes with inspirational stories, including NBA icon LeBron James, tennis star Serena Williams and Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge.

"Don't ask if your dreams are crazy, ask if they're crazy enough," Kaepernick asks at the end.

