Dallas Cowboys become first NFL team to have casino

Dallas Cowboys will become the first NFL franchise to have a casino

The Dallas Cowboys became the first NFL franchise to have an official casino designation, announcing a partnership with WinStar World Casino and Resort on Thursday.

WinStar is located in Oklahoma, where sports betting remains illegal, but the NFL has relaxed its rules against gambling associations and content this off-season.

Teams may now accept advertising money from casinos, although direct relationships with sports books are not permitted.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said: "We are excited about the future of gaming as it relates to the NFL."

In May, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a federal ban on state-sponsored sports betting in a landmark decision, and many states are expected to follow New Jersey's lead in legalising such activities in the future.

Politicians are pushing efforts to introduce a framework to guide the industry at a federal level, including Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who released a memo last week to outline several suggestions promoting integrity.

The NFL and NCAA released a joint statement, after MLB, the PGA Tour and NBA issued their own joint statement, in favour of Schumer's suggestions.