Patriots? Eagles? Packers? Who made your NFL playoff picture?

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are YOUR top seed from the NFC

It is the start of the NFL season, the time of year where every fan of every one of the 32 teams can dream of the Super Bowl or, at the very least, the playoffs.

Ahead of the big 2018 kickoff, we previewed each of the eight divisions to give our verdict of every team's prospects, but we also asked YOU to vote for your divisional winners.

AFC East

NFC East

AFC North

NFC North

AFC South

NFC South

AFC West

NFC West

More than 25,000 votes were cast, those have now been counted and verified, and we can reveal to you the eight teams you've picked to reach the postseason, even throwing in two Wild Card selections from each conference to complete YOUR playoff picture.

Here are the results...

YOUR 2018 NFL playoff picture AFC NFC Divisional winners No 1 seed New England Patriots Green Bay Packers 2 Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Rams 3 Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Atlanta Falcons Wild Card teams 5 Los Angeles Chargers Minnesota Vikings 6 Oakland Raiders New Orleans Saints

The Patriots ran away with things, tallying a massive 2,817 votes for an 80.1 per cent share to take the AFC East - Miami Dolphins were the next best, lagging behind with only 403 (11.5 per cent).

As for the team that beat them in last year's Super Bowl, there was no No 1 seed for Philadelphia in the NFC, though the Eagles did get 1,210 votes to win the East with a 45.9 per cent share - the New York Giants (just!) beat the Dallas Cowboys into second spot, 600 votes to 546.

6:08 Watch a review of the 2017 NFL season in six minutes Watch a review of the 2017 NFL season in six minutes

It wasn't enough to earn either a Wild Card spot, however, with those awarded to the Vikings (1,544 votes) - beaten by their rivals Green Bay (1,867), who top the whole NFC, not just the North - and the Saints (866), after as little as 15 votes separated them in second spot and South winners Atlanta (881).

Back in the AFC, the Chargers were unlucky to be edged out into second in the West, with their 1,507 votes only 65 fewer than the Chiefs (1,572) totalled, while the Raiders (1,267) are a surprise No 6 seed out of that competitive division.

Unfortunate to miss out on your playoff picture are the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC, having got 28.3 per cent of votes in the West, while the Houston Texans were the next best in the AFC with 24.6 per cent of South votes.

Join us for coverage of the NFL right through the regular season and playoffs, starting with the season-opening Thursday Night Football, right through to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on February 3.

Every Sunday Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind the scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more