Colin Kaepernick hails Miami Dolphins duo for kneeling during US national anthem

Colin Kaepernick praised wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson after the duo knelt during the national anthem ahead of the Miami Dolphins' season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

The Dolphins pair were the only NFL players during Sunday's early games seen kneeling during the national anthem in protest against police brutality and perceived social and racial injustice.

Kaepernick, who first kneeled during the US national anthem in 2016 and has not played since January 2017, took to social media to hail the Dolphins duo for their bravery.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback wrote on Twitter: "My Brothers @kstills and @ithinkisee12 continue to show their unwavering strength by fighting for the oppressed!

"They have not backed down, even when attacked and intimidated. Their courage will move the world forward! Love is at the root of our resistance!"

The NFL recently passed a policy requiring players to stand at attention for the anthem or to stay in the locker room or in the tunnel under the stands.

When that policy was met with heavy criticism, it was put on hold while the league and players' association discussed other options. Those discussions remain ongoing.

On Sunday morning - before the first full slate of games - Donald Trump tweeted his disapproval of the NFL. The US President has been highly critical of the players involved in the anthem protests.

"Wow, NFL first game ratings are way down over an already really bad last year comparison," Trump tweeted.

"Viewership declined 13 per cent, the lowest in over a decade. If the players stood proudly for our Flag and Anthem, and it is all shown on broadcast, maybe ratings could come back? Otherwise worse!"