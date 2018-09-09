San Francisco 49ers 16-24 Minnesota Vikings: Jimmy G suffers first NFL defeat as a starter

4:49 Highlights of San Francisco 49ers up against the Minnesota Vikings in Week One of the NFL. Highlights of San Francisco 49ers up against the Minnesota Vikings in Week One of the NFL.

Kirk Cousins passed for two touchdowns on his much-anticipated Minnesota debut, and the Vikings forced four turnovers to fuel a 24-16 victory over San Francisco, handing 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with his first loss in eight games as an NFL starter.

Cousins connected with Stefon Diggs in the second quarter and Kyle Rudolph in the third quarter for his two TDs, and the defense finished the job with three sacks and three second-half interceptions of Garoppolo. Rookie Mike Hughes turned one pick into a 28-yard touchdown return, the first by a rookie in a Vikings season opener.

With the Vikings leading by eight points late on, Harrison Smith sealed the game with an interception with just under two minutes remaining. He earlier recovered a fumble by Alfred Morris at the two-yard line, one of several missed opportunities for the 49ers on offense.

Garoppolo finished 15 for 33 for 261 yards and a touchdown pass to rookie Dante Pettis. But, the San Fran QB struggled at times, with an injury-depleted offensive line in front of him and the absence of top wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, also lost to injury early in the game.

The Minnesota defense was dominant against San Francisco, forcing four turnovers

FIRST QUARTER

49ers 0-3 Vikings: Daniel Carson 48-yard field goal

SECOND QUARTER

49ers 0-10 Vikings: Kirk Cousins 22-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs (Carlson extra point good)

49ers 3-10 Vikings: Robbie Gould 42-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

49ers 3-17 Vikings: Mike Hughes 28-yard interception return for a touchdown (Carlson extra point good)

49ers 6-17 Vikings: Gould 33-yard field goal

49ers 6-24 Vikings: Kirk Cousins 11-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph (Carlson extra point good)

49ers 13-24 Vikings: Jimmy Garoppolo 22-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis (Gould extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

49ers 16-24 Vikings: Gould 22-yard field goal