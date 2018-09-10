Chicago Bears 23-24 Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers leads incredible comeback win
Last Updated: 10/09/18 6:14am
An injured Aaron Rodgers returned to the field to throw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and lead his Green Bay Packers to a sensational 24-23 comeback win over the Chicago Bears.
Rodgers, who was carted off in the first half with a knee injury, connected with receiver Randall Cobb for a catch-and-run through the secondary for a 75-yard touchdown and the go-ahead score with just over two minutes left in the game. Nick Perry then sacked the Bears' Mitchell Trubisky on fourth-and-10 to complete the comeback.
A Chicago defense featuring newly-acquired star linebacker Khalil Mack dominated until the third quarter. Mack had a 27-yard interception return for a touchdown against back-up quarterback DeShone Kizer in the second quarter.
But, a limited Rodgers returned in the second half and stunned the Bears, also finding Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison with perfectly-placed touchdown passes.
FIRST QUARTER
Bears 7-0 Packers: Mitch Trubisky two-yard touchdown run (Cody Parkey extra point good)
SECOND QUARTER
Bears 10-0 Packers: Parkey 26-yard field goal
Bears 17-0 Packers: Khalil Mack 27-yard interception return for a touchdown (Parkey extra point good)
THIRD QUARTER
Bears 20-0 Packers: Parkey 33-yard field goal
Bears 20-3 Packers: Mason Crosby 42-yard field goal
FOURTH QUARTER
Bears 20-10 Packers: Aaron Rodgers 39-yard touchdown pass to Geronimo Allison (Crosby extra point good)
Bears 20-17 Packers: Rodgers 12-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams (Crosby extra point good)
Bears 23-17 Packers: Parkey 32-yard field goal
Bears 23-24 Packers: Rodgers 75-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb (Crosby extra point good)
Game's key stats
|CHICAGO
|GREEN BAY
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Mitch Trubisky
|23/35 171 0 0
|Aaron Rodgers
|20/30 286 3 0
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|DeShone Kizer
|4/7 55 0 1
|Jordan Howard
|15 82 0
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Mitch Trubisky
|7 32 1
|Jamaal Williams
|15 47 0
|Tarik Cohen
|5 25 0
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Randall Cobb
|9 142 1
|Allen Robinson
|4 61 0
|Davante Adams
|5 88 1
|Taylor Gabriel
|5 25 0
|Geronimo Allison
|5 69 1
|Total net yards
|294
|Total net yards
|370
|Khalil Mack
|One sack, one interception, one forced fumble