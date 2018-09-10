Chicago Bears 23-24 Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers leads incredible comeback win

Aaron Rodgers returned from an injury mid-game and led the Packers to an incredible comeback win

An injured Aaron Rodgers returned to the field to throw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and lead his Green Bay Packers to a sensational 24-23 comeback win over the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers, who was carted off in the first half with a knee injury, connected with receiver Randall Cobb for a catch-and-run through the secondary for a 75-yard touchdown and the go-ahead score with just over two minutes left in the game. Nick Perry then sacked the Bears' Mitchell Trubisky on fourth-and-10 to complete the comeback.

A Chicago defense featuring newly-acquired star linebacker Khalil Mack dominated until the third quarter. Mack had a 27-yard interception return for a touchdown against back-up quarterback DeShone Kizer in the second quarter.

But, a limited Rodgers returned in the second half and stunned the Bears, also finding Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison with perfectly-placed touchdown passes.

FIRST QUARTER

Bears 7-0 Packers: Mitch Trubisky two-yard touchdown run (Cody Parkey extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Bears 10-0 Packers: Parkey 26-yard field goal

Bears 17-0 Packers: Khalil Mack 27-yard interception return for a touchdown (Parkey extra point good)

THIRD QUARTER

Bears 20-0 Packers: Parkey 33-yard field goal

Bears 20-3 Packers: Mason Crosby 42-yard field goal

FOURTH QUARTER

Bears 20-10 Packers: Aaron Rodgers 39-yard touchdown pass to Geronimo Allison (Crosby extra point good)

Bears 20-17 Packers: Rodgers 12-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams (Crosby extra point good)

Bears 23-17 Packers: Parkey 32-yard field goal

Bears 23-24 Packers: Rodgers 75-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb (Crosby extra point good)