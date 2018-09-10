WATCH: Cleveland Browns blow chance to win and end 17-game streak

0:51 Cleveland Browns fail to break their streak of games without a win Cleveland Browns fail to break their streak of games without a win

The Cleveland Browns had a field goal blocked in the final seconds of overtime, costing them a first win since 2016.

After a 0-16 2017 season and a Week 17 loss in 2016, Cleveland hadn't tasted victory in 17 games (and 20 months) of football.

Despite ending their 'losing streak' with a 21-21 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend, they had a great chance to finally grab a win.

Pittsburgh could have won the tie themselves but Chris Boswell's missed field goal gifted Cleveland another chance. After the Steelers regained possession, linebacker Joe Schobert intercepted Ben Roethlisberger, putting the Browns in fine position for a kick to seal the game with just seconds left.

However, kicker Zane Gonzalez had his low kick blocked by T.J. Watt as the Browns blew their opportunity. Maybe next week, Browns fans...

