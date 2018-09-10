WATCH: NFL plays of the week featuring Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley and Randall Cobb

NFL Sundays have returned and we have picked out the best of the action from Week One.

NFL kick-off weekend had its usual drama as there were stunning catches, big hits, scintillating performances and mighty comebacks.

As we celebrate the return of NFL Sundays Live on Sky Sports, we have picked out the best of the action from a terrific weekend of football.

Watch Tyreek Hill's blazing speed, Saquon Barkley's special first touchdown run, and Randall Cobb's game-winning score as well as more electrifying plays.

Click on the video above to watch the best plays from Week One.

