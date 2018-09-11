Oakland Raiders 13-33 LA Rams: Rams spoil John Gruden's NFL return

Jared Goff and the Rams are off to the perfect start to their season

John Gruden's return to the NFL resulted in a loss, as his Oakland Raiders side were beaten by the LA Rams 33-13.

The Raiders got off to the perfect start in the game, as Derek Carr guided them up the field on the opening drive before Marshawn Lynch was helped over by a push from his team-mates to send his side into an early lead.

However, the Rams responded brightly with Todd Gurley II crossing, and the boot of Greg Zuerlein levelled proceedings.

As the game entered the second quarter, neither offense could gain a significant foothold, with Mike Nugent and Greg Zuerlin trading field goals to leave the sides tied at 13-13 in the third quarter. The pick of the bunch was Nugent's 48-yard effort before half-time.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches on

However, from there Jared Goff began to find his range, with Brandin Cooks frequently offering himself as an effective target. With just seconds left in the third, Goff and Cooks combined to leave the Rams in the red zone, and Goff found Cooper Kupp to give the Rams the lead.

In the fourth quarter, Zuerlein continued his impressive accuracy to land two field goals, the first of which was 55 yards, leaving the Raiders with a mountain to climb.

As Carr and the Rams desperately looked for a way back into the tie with just over two minutes left on the clock, Marcus Peters intercepted to run all the way for a pick six and seal a 33-13 win for the Rams.

_____

FIRST QUARTER

Rams 0-7 Raiders: Marshawn Lynch 10-yard run (Mike Nugent extra-point good)

Rams 7-7 Raiders: Jared Goff 19-yard touchdown pass to Todd Gurley II (Greg Zuerlein extra-point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Rams 7-10 Raiders: Mike Nugent 24-yard field goal

Rams 10-10 Raiders: Greg Zuerlein 20-yard field goal

Rams 10-13 Raiders: Mike Nugent 48-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Rams 13-13 Raiders: Greg Zuerlein 28-yard field goal

Rams 20-13 Raiders: Jared Goff 8-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp (Greg Zuerlein extra-point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Rams 23-13 Raiders: Greg Zuerlein 55-yard field goal

Rams 26-13 Raiders: Greg Zuerlein 20-yard field goal

Rams 33-13 Raiders: Marcus Peters 50-yard interception (Greg Zuerlein extra-point good)