New England Patriots sign former first-round pick Corey Coleman to one-year deal

Corey Coleman was selected in the first round of the 2016 Draft by Cleveland

The New England Patriots agreed to a contract with wide receiver Corey Coleman, the NFL Network reported on Tuesday.

The former first-round pick out of Baylor - drafted 15th overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2016 - was traded during training camp to the Buffalo Bills. He did not make the final roster and went unclaimed on waivers.

Coleman worked out for the Patriots on Monday and was scheduled to visit the Philadelphia Eagles, who made a flurry of moves at wide receiver and hosted former Baltimore Ravens first-round pick Breshad Perriman.

The 24-year-old played in 19 games with the Browns but injuries meant he missed significant time. He has 56 career receptions for 718 yards and five touchdowns.

With Julian Edelman suspended for the beginning of the season, Chris Hogan played 91 per cent of offensive plays Sunday against the Houston Texans and Phillip Dorsett was on the field for 76 per cent of New England's offensive snaps.

But Cordarrelle Patterson (16 plays) and Riley McCarron (15) rotated through and made little impact as the third and fourth receivers.

The Patriots also signed wide receiver Bennie Fowler after waiving McCarron on Monday.