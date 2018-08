Davy Russell celebrates his Grand National victory on Tiger Roll

Davy Russell was taken to hospital for X-rays on a leg injury following a fall at Roscommon on Tuesday evening.

The rider parted company with the Gordon Elliott-trained Crack Of Thunder four fences from home in the Michael Holland Tyres Handicap Chase.

The Turf Club's Dr Richard Downey said: "Davy Russell has gone to Tullamore Hospital with a query tibia fracture."