MondayTips

Not So Sleepy is Keith Hamer's best bet of the day at Ayr on Monday and he has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Not So Sleepy can give his rivals a wake-up call by taking advantage of a drop in grade in the Ayrshire Cancer Support James Bond Ball Handicap at Ayr.

Hughie Morrison's charge was a Group Three regular after landing the Listed Dee Stakes at Chester as a three-year-old and has been competing in stronger handicaps than this.

However, the six-year-old steps down a little more in class having been out of luck since June 2017.

Not So Sleepy has to carry top weight, but his class can see him come out on top.

Branscombe ended a run of four-placed efforts when holding Purple Rock by half a length at Chelmsford.

The drop down in trip from 10 furlongs to a mile suited the Mark Johnston-trained three-year-old and he can defy a 5lb rise in the ratings to take the Ayrshire Cancer Support Handicap.

Restive Spirit was given a pretty stiff task for his first try in a handicap when fifth to Vale Of Kent at Glorious Goodwood.

That was a fair effort and he is certainly worth supporting in the Ripon Annual Badgeholders Handicap at the North Yorkshire course.

The William Haggas-trained colt had gone to the Sussex Downs on the back of a seven-length romp over this course and distance a month ago, on what was then just his third career start.

A return to the scene of that success can see the son of Intello return to winning ways.

Tawdeea can end a lean spell going back to October 2016 by taking the Weatherbys General Stud Book Handicap.

David O'Meara's six-year-old had won the Old Newton Cup at Haydock earlier that season but has found life tough since then.

He had a long break following a wind operation and is now down to a career-low mark of 85 despite three reasonable efforts since his return.

Midnight Meeting can justify a couple of lofty entries by completing a hat-trick in the MPM Flooring Handicap at Windsor.

The Godolphin colt, trained by Saeed by Bin Suroor, has looked packed full of promise in winning novice events at Nottingham and Salisbury.

Whether he will prove good enough to take up engagements in either the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes or the William Hill St Leger, time will tell, but the son of Dubawi looks very much on the upgrade.

Pheidippides can gain just reward after four encouraging efforts since returning from a 293-day absence by taking the attheraces.com Handicap at Wolverhampton for trainer Tom Clover.

Selections:

AYR: 1.35 Freed From Desire, 2.05 Supaulette, 2.40 Curly Girl, 3.10 Branscombe, 3.40 NOT SO SLEEPY (NAP), 4.15 Jessie Allan, 4.45 Hot Hannah, 5.15 French Resistance.

BALLINROBE: 4.50 Military Hill, 5.20 Baby Pink, 5.50 Still Standing, 6.20 Perfect Tatpatino, 6.50 Bit Of Banter, 7.20 Like An Open Book, 7.50 Runyon Rattler, 8.20 Solar Heat.

RIPON: 1.50 Good Tyne Girl, 2.20 Mrs Hoo, 2.55 Tawdeea, 3.25 Restive Spirit, 3.55 Reactive, 4.30 Foxy Rebel.

WINDSOR: 5.30 Violet's Lads, 6.00 Shorter Skirt, 6.30 Greeley, 7.00 Midnight Meeting, 7.30 Sicario, 8.00 Dubai Silk.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.40 Javelin, 6.10 Romaana, 6.40 Central City, 7.10 French Twist, 7.40 Its The Only Way, 8.10 Pheidippides, 8.40 Let's Be Happy.

DOUBLE: Not So Sleepy and Restive Spirit.