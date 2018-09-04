Battaash goes striahgt for Prix de l'Abbaye

Battaash is all class as he wins at Goodwood

Battaash is set to sidestep the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh and will instead be trained for the defence of his crown in the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp next month.

Following his scintillating display in the King George Stakes at Goodwood, the Charlie Hills-trained speedball was odds-on for the Coolmore Nunthorpe at York last month.

However, just as in the same race last season, Battaash could only finish a lacklustre fourth, leaving connections scratching their heads.

Hills reports his stable star none the worse and feels he may benefit from being given more time between his races.

"He came out of the race perfect. Nothing came to light, which is obviously very good news," said the Lambourn-based trainer.

"I think we'll avoid Ireland and get him ready for the Prix de l'Abbaye.

"We've obviously been talking about it and it could be that those massive performances that he puts in take more out of him than you might think.

"He's in good order and we'll just go straight for the Abbaye now, I think."