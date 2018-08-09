LISTEN: Golden Point - Wigan's appointments, Catalans Dragons and Super 8s preview

On the latest episode of Super League Golden Point, the team discuss all of the latest news from the world of rugby league.

Brian Carney is joined by Barrie McDermott and Phil Clarke for an action-packed podcast and the first of two episodes this week.

The trio begin by talking about a duo that will be joining Carney on Friday evening's Super League Golden Point Special - Shaun Edwards and Adrian Lam.

Wednesday brought news that Wales rugby union defence coach Edwards will take over as Warriors head coach after the 2019 Rugby World Cup, while Lam will replace the outgoing Shaun Wane on an interim basis next season

Our trio share their thoughts about the appointments before turning the spotlight on Catalans Dragons. The panel analyse their rise from being Million Pound game participants in 2017 to Challenge Cup finalists in 2018.

Finally, there's a full Super 8s preview and all three pundits give their perspectives on which sides will conquer and which may struggle.

Click here to listen to the latest episode of Super League Golden Point podcast and subscribe via iTunes.