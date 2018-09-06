Golden Point Ep 20 - Denver Tests, Johnathan Thurston's farewell and Adam Pearson's plan for Hull

On the latest episode of Super League Golden Point, the team discuss the big news and talking points from around the globe.

First up, Brian Carney is joined by Jon Wells and Barrie McDermott to talk about the future of the Denver Tests following the cancellation of England's scheduled internationals against New Zealand over the next two years.

The matches were scrapped after the promoter Jason Moore failed to make a deadline to pay the Rugby Football League and New Zealand Rugby League following this year's inaugural fixture at the Mile High Stadium in June.

Hull FC chairman Adam Pearson is also on hand to give his thoughts on the club's crushing 80-10 defeat to Warrington last weekend and offer an insight into his plans to revamp the squad ahead the 2019 season.

The panel also take a look back at the career of rugby league legend Johnathan Thurston following his final game in the NRL last week.

Click here to listen to the latest episode of Super League Golden Point podcast and subscribe via iTunes.