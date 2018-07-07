Todd Carney signs for Hull KR

Todd Carney left Salford at the end of the 2017 season

Former Catalans and Salford half-back Todd Carney is back in Super League after signing a short-term deal with relegation-threatened Hull KR.

The 32-year-old Carney, who was released early by his three NRL clubs following a series of off-field misdemeanours before joining the Catalans in 2015, quit Salford at the end of last season but was denied the chance to return to the NRL.

Now he will link up with former Australia Test coach Tim Sheens at the Robins once he has received the necessary clearance and paperwork after signing a contract to the end of the season.

His capture, in time for the Super 8s Qualifiers, ends Sheen's six-month search for a half-back.

Sheens said: "I gave Todd his Test debut with Australia in 2010 and everybody knows he's a talented half-back.

"It's an area where we've been short all year and we've had to use all sorts of people there, which we don't want to have to continue with.

"Todd's arrival gives us some extra strength in depth and an insurance policy in the pivotal positions, particularly with Chris Atkin's ability to also play at either hooker or full-back.

"Todd's played in this competition before, he's used to these systems and he's used to the stadiums and the supporters, so hopefully he can hit the ground running once he arrives."

Carney, who played for Canberra, Sydney Roosters and Cronulla, is a former Dally M Medal winner.