Salford v Toronto: Lussick brothers set for Qualifers meeting

Darcy Lussick's Toronto Wolfpack have won two of their three opening Qualifiers matches

Former Manly forward Jason Lussick is expected to sit on the fence when he watches his sons face each other in Salford's Super 8s Qualifiers clash with Toronto on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Arena.

Hooker Joey Lussick, Salford's recent recruit from the NRL, will go up against his big brother Darcy, the 29-year-old Toronto front-row forward at the AJ Bell Stadium.

It will be the first time they have found themselves on opposing teams and their father will be in town to witness the contest.

"It will be an interesting one. I've never played against him, only with him," said 22-year-old Joey about his older brother.

"I've kept my mouth quiet the last couple of weeks. I don't want to give him any ammunition, especially being a much bigger bloke than me. I'm sure we'll have a good laugh after the game, though.

"I think dad will probably hope for a tie, to be fair. As a parent, I'm sure he'll be cheering for both of us and be happy whichever way the result goes as long as we both go alright, otherwise we'll hear about it if we don't."

Darcy, one of the Wolfpack's high-profile recruits from the NRL, played a big role in the Canadian club's success in finishing top of the Championship.

Toronto remain on course for a place in Super League for 2019 after winning two of their opening three matches in the Qualifiers.

Joey has yet to experience defeat since arriving at the Red Devils on a short-term contract.

He followed his former Sea Eagles team-mate and close friend Jackson Hastings, the former Sydney Roosters and Manly half-back who has been a revelation so far in a 100 per cent start to the Qualifiers for Ian Watson's men.

"Jackson has been the main influence," said Lussick. "I'm a just a little shadow compared to Jackson, he's been unreal for the team."

Salford's impressive start - they won at Hull KR in the opening round - has taken some pressure off the team as they strive desperately to avoid another appearance in the dreaded Million Pound Game.

They were seconds away from relegation two years ago and needed an extraordinary long-range drop goal from Gareth O'Brien, who is now playing for Toronto, in golden point extra-time to preserve their top-flight status and send Hull KR down.

"I've watched all the highlights, Gaz's drop goal," said Lussick. "I'm slowly trying to adjust to all the systems over here. It's been good fun but at the same time there's plenty of pressure.

"It is different but everyone's got their own systems, we've got to learn to deal with it and move on.

"You don't want to be chasing your tail in the middle eights, trying to fight for wins to avoid being in that game that no-one wants to be in. Three from three is definitely a good start."

Salford Red Devils 19-man squad: Jake Bibby, Luke Burgess, Greg Burke, Ed Chamberlain, Niall Evalds, Mark Flanagan, George Griffin, Jackson Hastings, Josh Jones, Ryan Lannon, Robert Lui, Joey Lussick, Tyrone McCarthy, Lee Mossop, Derrell Olpherts, Junior Sa'u, Lama Tasi, Kris Welham, Josh Wood.

Toronto Wolfpack 19-man squad: Andy Ackers, Bob Beswick, Jack Buchanan, Mason Caton-Brown, Andrew Dixon, Jake Emmitt, Sam Hopkins, Olsi Krasniqi, Darcy Lussick, Josh McCrone, Gareth O'Brien, Nick Rawsthorne, Matty Russell, Chase Stanley, Adam Sidlow, Ashton Sims, Blake Wallace, Gary Wheeler, Rich Whiting.