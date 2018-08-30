St Helens v Wigan: Shaun Wane out to deny fierce rivals

Shaun Wane says he would love to deny St Helens the League Leaders' Shield

Wigan coach Shaun Wane admits he would love nothing more than to deny St Helens the League Leaders' Shield, even though it would almost certainly only delay the inevitable.

Victory for Saints in their derby with second-placed Wigan, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm on Friday, would take them 10 points clear at the top of the table and into an unassailable position with just four matches left before the semi-finals.

"If I'm honest, yes. I'd rather someone else win it," Wane said when asked about Saints' tilt for the shield. "If they get the league leaders after this game then they deserve it. They've been consistently good all year so fair play."

St Helens forward Morgan Knowles says the League Leaders' Shield is not at the forefront of his team-mates' minds.

"There's no need for any extra motivation," he said. "It's a derby against Wigan, never mind that we can seal the league leaders and go 3-0 up on them this year. We're just looking forward to it."

Of course, Saints had high hopes of completing another treble until coming unstuck against Catalans Dragons in the Challenge Cup semi-finals and that was followed by a shock home defeat by Huddersfield in the opening round of the Super 8s.

However, Saints bounced back with a win at Wakefield a fortnight ago and Knowles insists they were never going to be knocked completely off their stride.

Morgan Knowles says Saints are not putting their focus on the shield

"I don't think the momentum went," said the Wales international. "We obviously had a poor performance in the semi-final and physically we struggled to get up for the Huddersfield game.

"But we sit where we sit for a reason. We knew if we just get back to doing our job like we did against Wakefield, we'd get the result."

Knowles knows that wrapping up the League Leaders' Shield in good time will count for little if they fail to go on to win the big prize, as Castleford discovered last year when they finished 10 points clear of Leeds but lost to them in the Grand Final.

"So far this year we've done nothing, it counts for nothing," Knowles said. "All the big games are to come, everything that matters is ahead of us.

"But I think we're a different team to Cas last year, I don't think we'll be in that same situation."

St Helens 19-man squad: Kyle Amor, Jack Ashworth, Ben Barba, Matty Costello, Luke Douglas, Theo Fages, Regan Grace, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Ryan Morgan, Mark Percival, Danny Richardson, James Roby, Zeb Taia, Luke Thompson, Jon Wilkin.

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: John Bateman, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escare, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Willie Isa, Samy Kibula, Tommy Leuluai, Romain Navarrete, Sean O'Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Ryan Sutton, Sam Tomkins, George Williams.