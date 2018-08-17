Toronto v Hull KR: Pressure on us, says Robins coach Tim Sheens

Tim Sheens says his side needs to bounce back from their loss to Salford

Hull KR coach Tim Sheens admits the pressure is on his side as they prepare to meet the challenge of promotion-chasing Toronto.

A surprise opening-round home defeat by Salford has already left the Robins playing catch-up in a Super 8s Qualifiers competition in which home advantage is key.

"Losing to Salford has cranked the pressure up a little bit," Sheens said. "It wasn't the end of the world but it adds to the pressure with everybody eager to get off the mark. We don't want to be two defeats from our opening two matches."

The boot is on the other foot for the Robins on Saturday as they face a Wolfpack side that inherited their Championship League Leaders' Shield and made a confident start to the Qualifiers with a 14-0 win at Halifax.

"They're in the same position as we were this time last year, having finished top of the Championship," Sheens said.

"We remember how confident we were going into the Qualifiers, being used to winning matches and having the belief that we would do well.

"We can relate to that and how they'll be feeling. They've tried to put the pressure on us this week and I understand that, but ultimately it's on both teams for various reasons.

"Toronto will have more than enough to cause us plenty of problems but there will be no excuses from us.

"The club has given us the opportunity to prepare well and we have done so. We're travelling early enough to acclimatise and they've got to make the same trip as us, so we're not thinking about any of that.

"We went to have a look at Toronto against Halifax. They've got a good side and players who have played in big matches at the highest level, so we know to expect a tough game."

Hull KR will be without Australian stand-off Todd Carney who misses the trip with a hamstring injury. Toronto are set to give a debut to winger Mason Caton-Brown, who has joined them from Wakefield, in place of leading tryscorer Liam Kay after he broke an ankle in the win at Halifax.

Toronto Wolfpack 19-man squad: TBA

Hull KR 19-man squad: Chris Atkin, Chris Clarkson, Ben Crooks, James Donaldson, James Greenwood, Craig Hall, Ben Kavanagh, Tommy Lee, Shaun Lunt, Mose Masoe, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Adam Quinlan, Liam Salter, Nick Scruton, Danny Tickle, Joel Tomkins, Junior Vaivai, Joe Wardill.